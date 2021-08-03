Oppn MPs pedal to Parliament on fuel price hike after Rahul's meet with 15 parties

Pedalling around Parliament precincts, shouting slogans and waving posters, leaders of 15 Opposition parties, after a breakfast meeting with Rahul Gandhi, protested in the national capital against the issues of fuel price hike on Tuesday.

MPs including Gandhi took to cycling on Raisina Road to oppose hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas cylinders, the second such protest after Rahul Gandhi last week rode a tractor to Parliament to express solidarity with the protesting farmers against the three contentious farm laws passed by the government last year.

Tweeting photos of the meeting with Opposition leaders, Rahul Gandhi said, "One priority- our country, our people." Speaking at the meeting he said, "Within the foundations of unity, we can have a few discussions and arguments but I think it is important for us to come up with the principles of the foundations of our unity."

"As far as fuel prices are concerned, people of India are struggling. They have to pay a lot of money... So I thought symbolically if we go from here to Parliament on cycle, it would have an interesting impact, it will also have media impact as well. People will see that Opposition feels the pain of fuel price hike," Gandhi said those Opposition members who are comfortable riding a cycle to do this.



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "after a sumptuous breakfast, leaders of eleven Opposition parties spoke briefly about the importance of unity in Parliament and on the ground in the struggle against the anti-people policies and undemocratic actions of the BJP government. We are witnessing something special here".

Trinamool Congress, which was keeping away from in-house meetings of the Opposition called by Congress, however, attended both the meeting and the cycle march on Tuesday. This was days after Mamata Banerjee had a meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at Sonia's residence 10, Janpath during the West Bengal Chief Minister's five-day visit to Delhi starting July 26.

Members of BSP and APP, which will be contesting elections separately from Congress in UP and Punjab, however, stayed off the meeting and cycle protest on Tuesday. Leaders from "like-minded parties" TMC, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, RSP, IUML, JMM, KCM, National Conference and LJD took part in the breakfast meeting hosted by Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club.

Soon after the meeting, Gandhi led the cycle March with Opposition MPs passing through Constitution Club and Raisina Road and culminating at Parliament gate number-4. Rahul had, earlier, led a tractor march to Parliament last week over farmers' issues.

There was also a proposal to hold a parallel session at Vijay Chowk mooted by RSP MP. But others felt the Opposition should not leave the field open for the government in actual Parliament by holding a parallel Parliament outside. Government has even now managed to push its legislative agenda and passed a number of bills in the din of the House.

Disruptions in both Houses on Pegasus planned

Immediately after the cycle rally, Rajya Sabha was adjourned.

While the government, which has even now managed to push its legislative agenda and passed a number of bills in the din of the House, the impact of Opposition's united efforts to disrupt the Houses on issues like Pegasus, farm bills and price hike was more visible in the Rajya Sabha where the numbers of the ruling combined and the Opposition are evenly poised.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, however, said, "we do not want to rush through bills. Rajnath ji Amit Shah is talking to all Opposition leaders daily. when the Opposition leaders go to talk to Singh and Shah, some say we are ready but Congress is not ready to run the House while Congress leaders say they are ready but Opposition leaders are not."

He also dismissed Rahul Gandhi's attack on the government saying, "there is no seriousness in what Rahul Gandhi says."