Oppn sceptical about BJD, BSP, JD(S) in joint collective; BRS likely to join

Opposition parties have no hope of roping in BJD and its chief Naveen Patnaik in the united fight against the BJP but believes the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS could join them at a future date.

Sources said no invite had gone to Patnaik as his stand is “very clear” but BRS has informed the Opposition managers that it cannot be seen with them at this stage due to “political exigencies” in poll-bound Telangana where Congress is emerging as its main rival.

BSP and JD(S) are other parties on whom the Opposition parties have no high hopes of joining the collective fight against the BJP, sources said.

However, Opposition leaders are also cautious on commenting on YSR Congress and its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, as the BJP is wooing the TDP. They believe this could provide a window post 2024 to reach out to Jagan if there is a positive result.

When asked about the BJD’s participation in the Opposition unity efforts, senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said there are a couple of parties which are “siding with fascism and Patnaik’s party is one, which is unofficially in the NDA”.

O’Brien said Patnaik has not spoken on the devastating situation in Manipur and is silent on the vandalism of the 250 churches there. “He is working to benefit the RSS,” he said adding, “One needs to be very clear that there is no grey. It has to be either black or white.”

Several other Opposition leaders also share the same view on the BJD that Patnaik would play the unity game but are hopeful of parties like BRS. A senior leader highlighted that the BRS did not sign the joint Opposition boycott of the new Parliament building but remained absent during the function.

Sources said the BRS has political compulsions that are preventing it from publicly joining the Opposition unity. Also, it does not want to share space with the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in Telangana later this year.

The leaders are of the view that the parties are “keeping aside their ego” to ensure that unity remains. A senior leader said one should look at how smoothly the parties arrive at rescheduling the meeting from June 12 to June 23.

Sources said they also do not see contentious issues like the Delhi ordinance marring the bonhomie among parties. Congress has not so far publicly offered its support to AAP, which is on a nationwide tour seeking support to defeat a bill to replace the ordinance that gives the Centre control over Delhi bureaucrats.

There is a broad agreement among parties to defeat the BJP in Rajya Sabha on this issue, they added.