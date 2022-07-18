Oppn seeks adjournment of assembly proceedings to discuss power tariff hike in Kerala

Oppn seeks adjournment to discuss tariff hike in Kerala

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 18 2022, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 11:46 ist
The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission on June 25 announced a 6.6 per cent hike in power tariffs in the state. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Congress-led UDF opposition on Monday sought an adjournment of the Kerala assembly proceedings to discuss the increase in power tariffs, contending that the same ought not to have been done as Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been indicating profits in the previous years.

The adjournment motion of the UDF was opposed by state Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty saying the tariff increase was decided by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission and not the government.

The minister also claimed that KSEB suffered crores of losses in the previous years. Discussions continued between the opposition and ruling front, on the adjournment motion, in the House.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission on June 25 announced a 6.6 per cent hike in power tariffs in the state.

Revising the power tariff after three years, the Commission, however, said there would be no increase in tariff for the weaker sections, agricultural consumers, small scale industries and small farmers.

Parliament
Kerala
India News

