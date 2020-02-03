Oppn to move amendments to Prez address

The debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address beginning on Monday in Parliament is going to be a stormy affair with the government and Opposition all set to clash on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) even as Trinamool Congress shed its decades-old reluctance to move amendments to a speech by the First Citizen.

The BJP has made its intention clear by choosing its MP Parvesh Verma, who was banned from campaigning and removed from star campaigners list for Delhi Assembly elections for his controversial comments, to move the motion and open the debate, giving clear signals to its core constituency in Delhi and that it is not willing to a take a step backward in its attack on protests against CAA-NPR-NRC.

While a section of the Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to open the debate from Opposition side, sources said no decision has been taken. In the likelihood of the former Congress president not speaking first, party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary will speak first followed by Shashi Tharoor. From TMC, sources said Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra will speak while in Rajya Sabha, its chief whip Sukhendu Sekhar Ray will participate in the debate.

Opposition parties like Congress, CPM, CPI, Muslim League and others would be moving amendments to the President’s speech in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Besides other issues, the main theme of the amendments would be their Opposition to the CAA, NPR and NRC.

In a surprise move, TMC has decided to move amendments to the President’s Address, reversing its practice of not availing this Parliamentary tool since its inception in 1992 citing respect to the office of the First Citizen.

It will be moving six amendments and two of them would be regarding CAA-NPR-NRC and protests against it.

The first amendment stated—”But regret that the Address fails to acknowledge the hardships and anxieties of people caused due to the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and fails to allay the people’s fear of a nationwide NRC and NPR”.

One of the CPM amendments stated—”Regret that there is no mention in the address about the attack on the heart of India by the government by bringing in CAA-NPR-NRC”.

Both TMC and CPM amendments mention about detention of leaders including, sitting MP (Farooq Abdullah) from Jammu and Kashmir and former chief ministers of the state.