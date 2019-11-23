Opportunist politics in Maharashtra: Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday termed the ongoing developments in Maharashtra as opportunist politics and said no one in country's politics, including him, has morality left in them and can discuss it. During the recently concluded Maharashtra polls, NCP had continuously fought against the BJP, Kumaraswamy pointed out.

"Government is being formed with the NCP that had worked against the BJP. No one in this country's politics have morality left in them and no one can discuss morality, including me, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said So everyone is doing opportunist politics...it is opportunist politics that is happening in the country."

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar joined hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav during the assembly polls and got clear majority but later he sided with BJP, Kumaraswamy said.

"So with these kinds of political developments, in my opinion, there is no use in discussing them, he added.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday, an unexpected development a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, however, said it was his nephew Ajit Pawar's own decision, and not that of the party, to support the BJP to form the government.

Ajit Pawar's political move to join hands with BJP to form a government is seen as a repetition of what Kumaraswamy did 13 years ago in Karnataka.

In 2006, Kumaraswamy had rebelled and walked out of the Congress-JD(S) coalition led by Dharm Singh with 46 MLAs, against the wish of his father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, citing threat to the party, and formed the government with the BJP, becoming the chief minister during his very first term as MLA.

The current Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was his deputy then.

Under a rotational chief ministership arrangement, he helmed the state for 20 months.

When the BJP's turn for chief ministership came, he reneged on the arrangement and brought down the Yeddyurappa government within seven days.