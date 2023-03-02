Opposition accuses Kerala speaker of denying rights

With Kerala speaker A N Shamseer denying permission to adjournment motion notices of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in the Assembly over the last two days, the opposition accused the speaker of denying the basic rights of the opposition, allegedly at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Incidentally, an adjournment motion notice moved by the Congress on Tuesday over allegations regarding the UAE agency-funded housing project for the poor had caused much embarrassment to the Chief Minister as Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan had strongly attacked him. A highly provoked Vijayan even conveyed his displeasure to the speaker for allowing the Congress MLA to raise 'baseless allegations' violating the norms of the house.

Hence the denial of permission even to present adjournment motion notices on the following two days have prompted the opposition to allege that the speaker was deliberately denying the opposition's rights.

"It is the Kerala Assembly and not CPM state committee for you to take decisions as per the speaker's wish. The opposition's basic rights can't be denied by succumbing to the Chief Minister's interests," opposition leader V D Satheesan said. The opposition boycotted the proceedings of the house on Thursday after entering the well of the house and shouting slogans against the speaker.

The speaker replied that he denied permission to the notices citing specific reasons only.

Failure of the state government in tax collections and getting the IGST share was the issue proposed to be raised in the adjournment motion notice on Wednesday. Irregular payment of salaries to Kerala State Road Transport Corporation employees was the issue proposed to be raised on Thursday. The speaker denied permission citing reasons that the issues were already discussed in the house. He also cited that the KSRTC matter was under the court's consideration.