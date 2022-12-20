Opposition alleges land allotment scam, demand resignation of CM Eknath Shinde

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Maharashtra legislature with Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi members on their feet demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accusing him of allotment of land meant for slum dwellers to private persons.

The opposition members have questioned his role as the Urban Development Minister of the state - a post that had been holding since 2014 till now.

Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, have denied the charges.

Last week, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had questioned the alleged decision of Shinde as the state’s Urban Development Minister to direct the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) to give away 4.5 acres of land to 16 private individuals when the matter was sub-judice - after it was informed by Advocate Anand Parchure, the amicus curiae.

The court observation came in response to a petition filed by Nagpur-based social activist Anil Wadpalliwar, alleging the NIT gave away land to politicians and others at meagre rates.

Responding to the allegation, Fadnavis said: “Its like… ‘khoda pahad, nikli chuhiya…’. To which, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said: “pahad toh khoda na…”.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve raised the issue in the Council through a Point of Information when Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe was on the Chair.

“The current ready reckoner rates calculate the cost of the land to be Rs 83 crore….It is a very serious matter,” he said.

However, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil objected to Danve’s statement saying when the Question Hour, the issue cannot be raised.

Shiv Sena (UBT) member Anil Parab said that Point of Information can be raised at any point of time.

“…the court only requested the state government to submit its response and also asked the state government not to involve any third party in this case. It also asked that status quo be maintained in the land case,” Fadnavis said in the Council, adding that the matter is still sub-judice and there is no final order.

NCP MLC Eknath Khadse said that the entire episode was contempt of the court and hence Shinde should resign.