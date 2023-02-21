Opposition alliance to come to power in 2024, Congress to lead it: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said an Opposition alliance will come to power in 2024 with his party leading the coalition and it is “calling…talking…sharing views” with others on how to win the Lok Sabha elections.

The remarks by Kharge in Dimapur during the Nagaland Assembly election campaign underline Congress’ assertion of leadership while making clear its intentions for negotiations and clearing bottlenecks. It also comes days ahead of the party’s Plenary Session starting this Friday.

Kharge’s comments come days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked the Congress to immediately take steps to forge Opposition unity to defeat the BJP. Congress has subtly responded to Nitish saying it is aware of its role and it does not need any tutoring.

Also read | Plenary to discuss Opposition unity and Congress’s central role

The Congress president’s assertion on his party’s leadership role comes at a time regional parties like Trinamool Congress (TMC), BRS and AAP are not particularly enthusiastic about Congress taking the pole position. Congress is also not reading the signals from RJD and JD(U) as not positive, with both parties keeping away from Bharat Jodo Yatra while taking part in BRS programmes.

At the rally, Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was undermining democracy and the Constitution while reminding him that he is elected by the people and he cannot act like an autocrat or dictator.

"People will teach you a lesson in 2024. An alliance government will come to power at the Centre. Congress will lead it. We are talking with other parties because otherwise democracy and the Constitution cannot survive,” Kharge said. "Therefore, with every party now and then, we are calling, we are talking, we are sharing our views on how to win 2024. The BJP will not get a majority,” he said.

He said all parties together with Congress at the lead will get a majority and they will follow the Constitution and democratic principles. “Let hundreds of Modis and (Amit) Shahs come. This is India and the Constitution is strong,” he said.

Attacking the BJP, he said Congress people sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country while there was no one from the BJP who lost their lives or even participated in the independence struggle. "Instead what did they do? They assassinated the man who brought freedom to this country, Mahatma Gandhi. Such people are talking and teaching patriotism,” he said.

Taking a dig at Modi’s earlier comment that he has a 56-inch chest to take on challenges, Kharge said who wants to know about his chest size and it doesn’t matter if it is small. “The country cannot be made small or slim,” he added.

On Nagaland, he said the Congress is fighting BJP's hate-driven agenda. "Naga identity is a matter of pride. It is the same identity that the NDPP, BJP and RSS have a problem with. They are against diversity and want to impose one language, one culture and one identity," he said.

Kharge said the BJP government has never had any concern or priority for Nagaland and its politics is aimed at "destroying" the indigenous and unique culture of Nagas. "You must stand against this attack on your culture and the politics of polarisation and hatred," he said.