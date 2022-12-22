Opposition boycotts RS proceedings for day over no discussion on China border issue

Opposition parties, barring Trinamool Congress and AAP, boycotted the proceedings in Rajya Sabha for the day on Thursday after their demand for an immediate discussion on India-China military clashes and border row was disallowed in the House.

The boycott exposed the chinks in Opposition unity as AAP and Trinamool Congress, which first walked out of the House with other Opposition MPs, returned to the House to participate in Question Hour.

AAP and Trinamool Congress leaders claimed that there was no decision on boycotting the proceedings during a meeting of Opposition floor leaders chaired by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. They pointed out that they walked out with other Opposition MPs in solidarity.

At the Opposition leaders' meeting, sources said various strategies were discussed, including walking out and boycotting the proceedings for a day. The Opposition was also up in arms against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal’s comments, which they said were insulting to Bihar and its people.

As soon as official papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition members were on their feet demanding a discussion on India-China military clashes but Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar did not allow any of the 12 notices, including on other subjects like the Covid-19 situation, citing that they were not in order.

Kharge said the government was adamant about not allowing a discussion and the Opposition's fight was not with the Chairman. He also urged the Chairman to look at conventions and practices of the House rather than just relying on the Rule Book to allow the discussion.

Dhankar said he was anguished at the behaviour of the Opposition MPs who were protesting denial of a debate on India-China clashes. "None of us are against the Chairman. Our anger is against the government for not allowing the debate," Kharge said.

As Opposition protests continued, the Chairman also called both Leaders of the House Piyush Goyal and Kharge for a meeting after Question Hour to which the Leader of the Opposition said they should not have a meeting behind the doors but inside the House.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered Kharge and said that earlier late Pranab Mukherjee, as Union Minister, had asked then MP Kiren Rijiju to meet him when a query was raised in the House.

RJD's Manoj K Jha told reporters outside the House, "Army belongs to the nation and not any political party. Do not hide your diplomatic failure behind Army." He also demanded that Goyal should apologise for his remark on Bihar. "If he doesn't, we'll consider Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempt to insult people of Bihar," he said.

Senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the government should make its stand on China clear. "Why are they scared? Our security is under threat. Parliament is divided in two parts now, who are raising voice for country's welfare and those suppressing it." He also demanded the removal of Goyal from his post for his comments on Bihar.