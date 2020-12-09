Opposition delegation meets President; seeks repeal of farm laws

A delegation of Opposition leaders led by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking repeal of the three farm laws.

Besides Pawar, the five-member delegation of Opposition leaders included former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

The opposition parties are also planning to call a meeting of like-minded parties to chart a joint strategy to address the issue. “We met the President and informed him of our view regarding the three farm laws. We have asked for their repeal. We informed the President that it is critical that they are taken back,” Rahul told reporters after meeting the President.

Yechury said that the memorandum that they had submitted to the President had the support of more than 20 political parties but not all could visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan on account of Covid-19 protocol.

Rahul said the entire Opposition will stand by the farmers in demanding the repeal of the farm sector laws. "If the farmers do not stand up for their rights now, they will never be able to stand up. We all are with you. Nobody can push you back. You are Hindustan," he said.

Pawar, a former agriculture minister, said that various political parties have requested President that these farm laws should be repealed as they were not discussed with either stakeholders or in the Select Committee of Parliament.

“All opposition parties had requested for an in-depth discussion on farm bills and that they should be sent to a select committee, but unfortunately no suggestion was accepted and the Bills were passed in a hurry,” Pawar said, adding that it was the responsibility of the government to resolve the issue.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.