Opposition front I.N.D.I.A to protest against PM in Pune

The opposition front I.N.D.I.A will stage a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government’s handling of the ethnic violence in Manipur, when he comes on a day-long visit to Pune.

Leaders and workers of I.N.D.I.A plan to protest at the Lokmanya Tilak Chowk at Alka Talkies in Pune and show black flags to him.

Modi will be on a day-long visit to Pune, where he is expected to visit the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir, inaugurate new stretches of Metro-line and receive the coveted Lokmanya Tilak National Award for 2023.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut slams BJP for calling opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A members' visit to Manipur as 'show-off'

Though NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will be the chief guest at the awards ceremony, the NCP faction he leads will be part of the I.N.D.I.A front’s protest, along with Congress and other political parties and groups.

“We will be protesting against the way the Centre is handling the Manipur issue,” Pune district Congress President Mohan Joshi said.

Veteran social activist and reformist from Pune, Baba Adhav, will be leading the protests.

Those parties which will join the protest include the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Janata Dal (United), Samajwadi Party, Farmer Workers Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party.

NCP city unit President Prashant Jagtap said their protest is limited to Modi not visiting Manipur.