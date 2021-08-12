'Opposition is unable to digest fact...': Union Ministers train guns on MPs for creating ruckus in Parliament

After Opposition leaders staged a protest in Delhi on Thursday over the curtailed Monsoon Session and the handling of disruptions in the Houses, Union Ministers trained their guns on the MPs for creating ruckus in the Parliament.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur charged that the Opposition "should apologise to the nation for what happened in Parliament during the Monsoon Session."

"People wait for their issues to be raised in Parliament. Whereas anarchy remained the Opposition's agenda. They didn't care about people, taxpayers' money. What happened was condemnable. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, they must apologise to nation," Thakur said.

Also Read — 'Marshals used unacceptable force': Opposition leaders apprise Naidu of ruckus in Rajya Sabha

He added that anarchy from streets to Parliament was Opposition's only agenda during the Monsoon Session.

"The day before yesterday, some MPs climbed on top of the tables (in Parliament). They were feeling proud of themselves. They thought they've done something great. They tweeted after shooting its video even as shooting video is not allowed," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Joshi added that it was "pre-decided by Congress and its friendly allies" not to allow Parliament to function. He further said that they were "threatened by the Opposition" that if government tries to pass bills other than OBC Bill "more disastrous things will happen."

Piyush Goyal said, "The Opposition is unable to digest fact that country has given up on them." He added that 30 personnel -- 18 men and 12 women -- from Parliament Security were deployed to protect the Chair and the reporters' table from unruly Opposition members.

Check out DH's latest videos: