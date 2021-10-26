Opposition kept faith imprisoned, vied with each other to hold Iftar: Adityanath

Accusing Delhi CM of remembering Lord Ram before elections, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday charged various opposition parties’ government of keeping “the faith imprisoned” while vying with each other to hold Iftar parties.

While making the allegations shortly after Kejriwal visited various temples in Ayodhya, Adityanath, referring to the mass exodus of migrant workers of UP and Bihar during Covid lockdown, asked how “Dilliwale” will manage to give freebies to people whom he drove out of the national Capital earlier.

Also Read | Phase of Covid pandemic almost over in UP: Adityanath

“They need to be told that they could not handle a small state like Delhi but at the time of assembly elections they are eyeing UP,” the CM said while addressing a rally of the Lodh community to which late UP CM and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh belonged.

Without taking names, Adityanath said the people who used to “abuse” Lord Ram earlier are visiting Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Him after realising that he will not be able to sail through in the upcoming elections. “This is good. At least they have accepted the existence and importance of Ram,” he said.

Training his guns especially at the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, he said, Adityanath said, “The governments’ thinking happened to be centred only around a family or a pedigree earlier. But the work today is done today considering that the entire state is a family,” the chief minister said.

“This is the difference between the earlier and today’s governments and this needs to be conveyed to everyone,” he said.

“There used to be a competition earlier. Competition for what? The competition that who will hold how many Iftar parties? And it was done on government’s expenses,” said Adityanath, adding, “But this does not happen today. If we have a secular state, it has to be equal for all.”

“Earlier before festivals like Holi, Diwali and Dusshera, curfew used to be imposed. They won’t allow the celebration of these festivals. Curfew on one side and the lathi of administration on the other,” lamented the chief minister. “They used to keep the faith imprisoned, but it is not so today,” he said.

Recalling the demolition of the disputed structure of the Lord Ram Janmabhoomi temple-Babri Masjid, he said, "There was no opposition leader who did not put the then Chief Minister Kalyan Singh in the dock on December 6, 1992.”

“Kalyan Singh, on the other hand, had stood solidly (behind the movement) and took responsibility for it,” said Adityanath.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, the chief minister referred to an SP poll advertisement with the tagline, “Main aa raha hoon (I’m coming) and said around the same time the ad proclaimed their arrival, an SP office-bearer in Auraiya kidnapped eight people and started extortion. This led the people to ask if the “aa raha hoon” meant the arrival of the old days of “kidnapping, goondagardi, loot, anarchy and lawlessness”, Adityanath said, adding, “This will not happen at all as the state has changed."

Training his guns at the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, he said, “The first thing we did after coming to power was waiving farmers' loan.”

“But what did they do on forming their government in 2012? The first thing they did was the withdrawal of the cases of the terror attack on the Ram Janmabhoomi and the second was the dropping of the Kosi Kalan riot cases,” the UP CM said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: