Opposition kicks up ruckus over Kala Academy building slab collapse

The Kala Academy building, designed by acclaimed architect Charles Correa, is currently being renovated.

  Jul 18 2023
  updated: Jul 18 2023
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai delivers his address as opposition MLAs protest during the Winter Session of Goa Assembly, in Goa, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition members on Tuesday created a ruckus on the floor of the Goa Assembly demanding action over the incident of the slab collapse of the Kala Academy building in Panaji.

As the 18-day-long Monsoon Session began, many members, including Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, AAP’s Venzy Viegas, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai and Revolutionary Goans Party’s Viresh Borkar, rushed to the Well of the House with placards.

Accusing the state’s Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude of being responsible for the collapse, they demanded his resignation.

The Kala Academy building, designed by acclaimed architect Charles Correa, is currently being renovated.

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar tried to pacify the opposition members asking them to go back to their seats but the situation remained noisy. Sardesai said that the collapse reflects the “corruption” in the system.

As the opposition members continued their protest, the Speaker adjourned the House for half an hour.

When the session assembled again, Sardesai continued his protest in the well of the House while other members, including Alemao, participated in the Question Hour.

The issue was also raised during the Zero Hour. Responding to the matter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said “no one would be spared if they are found to be the reason for the collapse”.

The CM said IIT-Roorkee has been asked to submit a detailed report on the structure and analyse the reason behind the collapse. Sawant said that the principal chief engineer of the Public Works Department has been asked to submit the preliminary report.

The chief minister assured the House that he would table the report – preliminary and final – in the Assembly during the ongoing session, which culminates on August 10.

