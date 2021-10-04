Opposition leaders congratulate Mamata Banerjee for her landslide victory in Bhabanipur bypoll

A host of opposition leaders on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee on her landslide victory in the Bhabanipur bypoll with a record margin of 58,835 votes.

Top Congress leaders were, however, silent on her victory. The party had not put up its candidate against her in the bypoll.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar tweeted, "Sincere congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on her victory in the Bhabanipur bypoll."

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin also congratulated Banerjee for her "resounding victory".

"The massive mandate reconfirms the unassailable confidence that the people of West Bengal have reposed on you," he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also congratulated the Trinamool Congress supremo and said that her resounding victory is a statement of will and resolve to protect democratic interests.

Congress leader Anand Sharma was the only one in the party who congratulated Banerjee.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mamata Banerjee for the emphatic victory. A vindication again of her popular support and people's trust in her leadership," he said on Twitter.

Five months after spearheading TMC to a landslide win in the assembly election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee scored a personal point with a massive victory on Sunday in the Bhabanipur by-poll.

Her victory, which came after her defeat in Nandigram in assembly elections held earlier this year, was expected by most analysts.

Banerjee secured 85,263 votes. Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, garnered 26,428 votes, while CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas polled 4,226 votes, the Election Commission said.