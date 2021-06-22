Oppn leaders discuss Covid management at Pawar's house

Opposition leaders discuss Covid-19 management, unemployment at Sharad Pawar's meeting

The meeting lasted over two hours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 22 2021, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 19:32 ist
TMC leader Yashwant Sinha (4L) with other opposition leaders after a meeting at the residence of NCP President Sharad Pawar (C) in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Leaders of several opposition parties including TMC, SP, AAP, RLD and the Left assembled at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here on Tuesday and discussed various issues facing the country, amid heightened speculation about the possibility of a third front against the ruling BJP.

Leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Nilotpal Basu, who attended the meeting, said it was not a political meeting but an interaction among like-minded people.

"Issues like Covid management, 'attack' on institutions and unemployment were discussed at the meeting," he said.

The meeting lasted over two hours.

Former finance minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ghanshyam  Tiwari, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary, Sushil Gupta from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Binoy Viswam from the Communist Party of India (CPI) were among those present at the meeting.

National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, former Congress leader Sanjay Jha and former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Verma also participated.

Other prominent personalities who arrived at Pawar's residence to attend the meeting were Javed Akhtar and KC Singh.

Earlier in the day, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, on the condition of anonymity, said though Pawar is hosting the meeting, it has been organised by Yashwant Sinha who is the convenor of the Rashtra Manch.

Sinha formed the Rashtra Manch, a political action group, in 2018 that targeted the BJP-led government's policies.

