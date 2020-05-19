Opposition leaders to discuss plan to 'expose' Modi's alleged mishandling of coronavirus situation

Top leaders of around 20 Opposition parties, including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Sitaram Yechury, will meet on Friday through video conference to discuss a strategy to "expose" the Narendra Modi government's "mishandling" of the COVID-19 situation, "inadequate" financial package and "bulldozing" of states.

Congress president Sonia will chair the virtual meeting, first of its kind since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, during which the top leaders are expected to discuss the way ahead for the Opposition in presenting a united face while taking on the Modi government.

At least 18 parties have confirmed their attendance while three more -- BSP, AAP and JD(S) -- are likely to provide their acceptance to the invitation to the meeting. Sources said Samajwadi Party is unlikely to attend the meeting despite an invitation extended to them.

Those attending the meeting include CPI General Secretary D Raja, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, RLD's Ajit Singh, LJD's Sharad Yadav, Hindustan Awam Morcha's Jiten Manjhi, RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha and Swabhiman Paksha's Raju Shetti among others. Leaders of AIDUF, Muslim League, Kerala Congress and RSP will also attend.

Sources said the meeting would discuss the government's COVID-19 response and its lacunae, states being bulldozed by the Centre on COVID-19 response, trampling upon the federal structure and the Rs 20,000 lakh crore financial package announced by the government, including raising the fiscal deficit limit to 5% but with conditions.

The meeting will help the leaders to analyse the political situation in the country and draw a strategy to "expose" the Modi government's "inadequate" response to COVID-19. "Arbitrariness of the central government is making it difficult for states," a senior Trinamool Congress said.

The leaders will also be discussing the migrant workers' problem and job-loss during their meeting.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is coordinating with Opposition leaders for the meeting, which has been in the works for sometime. Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) too had pitched for such a meeting in the past two months.

Congress recently said that the Opposition parties should work together to oppose the government's financial package, which has been detrimental to the interests to the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee also had written to Chief Ministers early in March to work together.

CPI(M) General Secretary Yechury wrote to top Opposition leaders, including Sonia and DMK chief Stalin, to come together to find a common ground of fighting the government as well as for a "pro-people" financial package.

Sources said the leaders decided to meet on Friday after taking into consideration that the West Bengal administration would be busy in handling the super cyclone situation on Wednesday and the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi falls on Thursday.