Opposition may march to ED, CBI office asking why Adani issue not being probed

The Opposition is likely to hold a march from Parliament to the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED and CBI protesting against the central agency not investigating Adani Group, which is facing allegations of stock manipulation and fraud.

The march to ED could take place as early as Wednesday and CBI on Thursday but a final decision will be taken only at a meeting of Opposition parties chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his office in the Parliament. The meeting is likely to see the participation of 18 parties.

Trinamool Congress is unlikely to join the march but BRS and AAP may march with other Opposition parties, sources said.

Read | Disruption not disrespect: Opposition leaders meet VP Dhankhar over raising of issues in Parliament

The Opposition is also mulling issuing a joint letter or statement signed by all Opposition MPs demanding an investigation by Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Adani affair.

Sources said these decisions to consider new proposals have been taken by Opposition leaders, as they want to go on an “offensive” at a time the ruling BJP is trying to corner the Congress by raking up its leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘democracy in danger’ remarks in London.

Congress had called a meeting of Opposition parties on Monday and Tuesday to finetune Opposition floor strategy in which at least 16 parties attended. While AAP attended these meetings, BRS and Trinamool Congress skipped those. BRS, however, was part of larger Opposition protests and press conferences.

Ahead of the Opposition meeting on Tuesday, the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group met and decided to raise the demand for JPC more vigorously. Congress had earlier indicated to other parties that the Adani affair would be its priority but was willing to accommodate other parties like AAP and BRS if it wanted to raise misuse of central agencies.

However, Opposition parties jointly decided to focus on the Adani issue. While Trinamool Congress is also protesting on Adani issue, it is the only party among the Opposition that is not favouring a JPC probe as it wants a Supreme Court monitored probe.

Interestingly, Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK’s TR Baalu walked out of a meeting of Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha on Monday after they were not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha though Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to target Rahul Gandhi.

In Rajya Sabha, all parties stood with the Congress on the issue but there is a feeling within the Opposition that the BJP is trying to use it to divert attention and evade a discussion on Adani issue.