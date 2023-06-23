Opposition meet 'war cry' against 'fascist' regime: M K Stalin

Oppn meet 'war cry' against 'fascist' regime: Stalin

Stalin prefixed the names of the Bihar leaders with the Tamil honorific 'Thiru' in a show of endearment.

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jun 23 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 16:18 ist
M K Stalin with DMK and RJD heads. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has dubbed the opposition meeting here as a "war cry" against a "fascist and autocratic regime."

The DMK chief has been in town since Thursday night for the meeting hosted by his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.

He took to Twitter to express his delight over meeting Kumar, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who received him at the airport, and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Stalin prefixed the names of the Bihar leaders with the Tamil honorific "Thiru" in a show of endearment while expressing his elation over being "in the land that has given us......Buddha, Karpoori Thakur and BP Mandal".

"No surprises that the war cry of a united opposition is from here, the land of social justice, to end this fascist, autocratic regime and allow the rebirth of a secular, democratic India", added Stalin, who also used the hashtag #UnitingIndia2024.

Tamil Nadu
India News
Indian Politics
M K Stalin

