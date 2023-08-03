Opposition members walk out of Rajya Sabha over Manipur issue

Members of opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, TMC, AAP, CPI and CPM, on Thursday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha for the second time in the day after they were not allowed to raise the Manipur issue.

When the Upper House reassembled for the post-lunch session at 2 pm, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked for The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 to be moved for consideration and passage amid demand from the Opposition members for a discussion on the Manipur violence.

He then gave the floor to Congress Member Pramod Tiwari, who said he wanted to raise three-four points of order.

"We have been humbly and trying our level best to raise the (issue of) violence that has taken place in Manipur and the crimes against women (there)," he said.

Dhankhar then interrupted him and said despite his best efforts and meetings with different members at his chamber, the situation has come to a point that "we are out to win brownie points".

"I have held so many meetings with the opposition. I have made so many attempts but we are out to win brownie points. The discussion has not started despite it being listed in the business of the house," the Chairman said.

When the opposition members pointed out that they were not trying to score brownie points, Dhankhar retorted, "It is a good point but if I start dealing with your ignorance, I will have nothing else to do. I will only be clearing the air."

The opposition members started raising slogans and were on their feet chanting "PM sadan mein aao".

Dhankhar then gave the floor to Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi to move the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023. Soon after, the opposition members walked out of the House.