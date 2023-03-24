Opposition MPs detained during march to Vijay Chowk from Parliament over Adani issue

Opposition MPs who on Friday marched to Vijay Chowk from Parliament with a banner reading 'Democracy in Danger' demanding JPC in the Adani issue, have been detained.

The protest comes a day after the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' remark case.

Opposition MPs take out march to Vijay Chowk from Parliament with a banner 'Democracy in Danger' demanding JPC in Adani issue. The protest comes a day after conviction of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul's democracy in danger remarks had triggered demands for his apology @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/qJaF68o0Yg — Shemin (@shemin_joy) March 24, 2023

Track Budget Session updates here

Rahul's 'democracy in danger' remarks in London had triggered demands for his apology in the House.

More to follow....