Opposition MPs detained amid march over Adani issue

Opposition MPs detained during march to Vijay Chowk from Parliament over Adani issue

This is a developing story

  • Mar 24 2023, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 13:48 ist
Credit: Twitter/@shemin_joy

Opposition MPs who on Friday marched to Vijay Chowk from Parliament with a banner reading 'Democracy in Danger' demanding JPC in the Adani issue, have been detained. 

The protest comes a day after the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' remark case.

Track Budget Session updates here

Rahul's 'democracy in danger' remarks in London had triggered demands for his apology in the House.

More to follow....

budget session
Adani Group
India News

