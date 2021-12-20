Opposition MPs to march to Vijay Chowk seeking Ajay Mishra's sacking

Opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold a joint march to Vijay Chowk on Tuesday, seeking the sack for Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, even as leaders of five parties whose MPs were suspended refused to attend a meeting called by the government in protest against “selective invites”.

The floor leaders of Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, CPI(M) and CPI skipping the meeting to resolve the suspension issue was not the lone boycott of Monday, as opposition MPs also skipped a meeting of the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory (BAC) in protest against the way in which the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha as well as over the suspension issue and delayed information on the meeting.

The decision to hold the joint march on Tuesday to intensify the protest against the minister for his alleged involvement in the killing of farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri and boycott the meeting called by the government was taken at a meeting of opposition parties chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

On Sunday night, the opposition leaders had informed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi that his invite to just five parties was "unfair and unfortunate" and demanded that all Opposition parties should be called for the meeting. As there was no forward movement, sources said, the opposition decided not to attend the meeting.

It also decided that the protest demanding the removal of Mishra, the Minister of State for Home, be intensified and MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha vociferously raised the issue, leading to adjournments.

Soon after the morning session of Rajya Sabha was adjourned, sources said that Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi as well as Kharge and Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh met Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu separately and gave their version about the "meeting that could not be held".

The government appeared to retaliate to the opposition for its decision not to attend the meeting by passing the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha amid din although informally, there has been an agreement that this would go to a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Initially, the government had listed the Bill only for introduction and not for passing but in the afternoon, it circulated a supplementary list indicating that it will be taken up for debate and passing. The opposition was caught unawares and could not even move amendments, leading to speculation that the government may not be inclined to send the contentious bill, increasing the age of marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years.

The government had also rejected the demand for sending the Bio-Diversity Bill to a Standing Committee instead of a Joint Committee.

