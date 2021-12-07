Opposition MPs to sit on dharna with suspended lawmakers, protest 'authoritarian' rule

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha will join 12 suspended lawmakers for a day-long dharna at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, in a show of solidarity, on Wednesday.

Opposition parties, having resumed their protests against the suspension of MPs, chose to intensify their stir demanding the revocation of their "undemocratic" punishment, while underlining that they will not tender an apology.

The leaders are likely to raise the issue at the beginning of the proceedings of Rajya Sabha in the morning and then leave the House to attend the protest.

The decision was taken at a meeting of opposition floor leaders chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, during which they deliberated on various options, including ending the protest, but the overwhelming view was that they should not succumb to the government's pressure and instead, intensify their protest.

Sources said parties that parties, including the DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena, CPI(M) and CPI, strongly batted for intensification of the protest with the government not budging and demanding an apology from the MPs. The view among most leaders was that they should not succumb to the government, which they felt had erred in suspending the MPs.

The leaders also felt that there is a need to counter the government narrative of opposition disrupting Parliament and highlight that the Lok Sabha was functioning while Rajya Sabha is facing trouble because of the "government's authoritarian" approach.

While a section in Congress wants an early resolution to the issue of suspension, including by looking at the option of tendering apology or Kharge expressing regret on behalf of the MPs, others did not agree to any sort of watering down on the position.

Trinamool Congress, which has refrained from attending opposition party meetings called by Congress, was also of the view that there cannot be normalcy inside Rajya Sabha, with its General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee telling party MPs that there was no "grey" zone and they will have to intensify the protest and act in unison with other parties.

A senior leader mulled the proposal of expressing regret with some suspended MPs but the response was negative. The decision of the opposition meeting was reflected in the proceedings of the day, as they disrupted the House, leading to the adjournment of Rajya Sabha, as the government also did not insist on passing the two bills listed in the business for the day.

"The government is responsible for the stalemate. We tried for smooth functioning. The government's intention is not to run the House. They are keeping out those who speak. This protest will continue...Modi wants to run a dictatorship," Kharge told reporters.

Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh said, "Tomorrow (Wednesday), all opposition MPs of Rajya Sabha will sit in front of the Gandhi Statue for the entire day in solidarity with the 12 MPs suspended for the entire session in violation of the Constitution and Rules of Procedure."

Kharge appealed to Lok Sabha opposition MPs to express their solidarity with suspended MPs.

Senior Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K Jha said, "It is not just that 12 MPs are suspended, it is democracy that is suspended in this country. You (government) are scared because you know that the opposition will expose you on all counts, including price rise. You do not want that."

