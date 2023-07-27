Opposition MPs wear black in Parliament in protest against Manipur violence

Opposition MPs attended Parliament dressed in black on Thursday demanding immediate taking up of a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha and an immediate discussion on Manipur issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a statement first, even as the government went ahead passing bills amid din.

Both Houses witnessed uproar throughout the day with treasury and the Opposition benches indulging in competitive sloganeering even as three Bills were passed. In Rajya Sabha, the Opposition walked out during the discussion of The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to raise the Manipur issue.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2023 and The Repealing and Amending Bill 2022 were passed in Lok Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement on latest developments in India's foreign policy, amid sloganeering by the Opposition. When Kharge was allowed to speak on Jaishankar's statement, the BJP MPs shouted slogans, prompting the Opposition to raise the decibel levels, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the House till 12 noon.

When the House re-assembled before it adjourned again till 2 PM, similar scenes were repeated with BJP MPs raising slogans referring to black clothes worn by Opposition MPs, who changed "India, India" referring to their coalition's name.

The Opposition walked out during the consideration of the Bill on film certification and piracy, when Kharge was disallowed from talking about Manipur.

Earlier in the day, Kharge said in the House that he has not seen a ruling party obstructing an opposition leader. "The government itself is obstructing," Kharge said, to which Dhankhar responded, "you (Opposition) did not listen to the Foreign minister, who was listing out the historical achievements of the country."

Lok Sabha was adjourned in the afternoon session after passing two Bills amid protests over the Manipur issue. Like in Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar made a statement in Lok Sabha too but amid din.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury entered into a spat when the latter sought to raise a point of order. Goyal said he would not allow Chowdhury to speak, leading to a brief adjournment.

A Congress MP also hurled torn papers at the Chair and later Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked the Chair to name the member.