Opposition open to consider names beyond Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah for President

Opposition leaders are open to considering names other than that of Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson and former Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as well as National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah though their names have been mentioned in a meeting of 17 Opposition parties as a “common candidate” for the presidential election.

Sources said the Opposition, especially the Left, would like to project the electoral battle for the top post as one of “Gandhi versus Godse” in a year the country is celebrating the 75th year of independence and in such a scenario Gandhi could be the best bet.

If the Gandhi surname is an added advantage in the Opposition plans, Abdullah’s nomination would be a “bold statement” that could be projected as a message sent to the world that the Opposition stands with Kashmir.

At the meeting here, sources said, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a passing mention of Gandhi and Abdullah as possible candidates from the Opposition stable after NCP chief Sharad Pawar declined the offer to be the common nominee. Though there was no discussion on names in the meeting, sources said, parties would not have any problem with either of them.

“This does not mean that other names could not be considered. If leaders have other names, it will be discussed and then a decision will be taken. The Opposition will also be looking at the NDA choice to finalise its nominee,” a senior Opposition leader said.

There was also speculation about former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s name being considered but sources said the JD(S) chief’s name did not come up. Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy, a former Karnataka chief minister, attended the Opposition meet.

The CPI(M) and other Left parties had suggested Gandhi’s name in the 2017 Presidential polls but the mantle fell on Congress’ Meira Kumar after the BJP chose Ram Nath Kovind. Gandhi was later persuaded to fight the Vice President election as Opposition candidate. Sources said Yechury has been in touch with Gandhi on the matter.

The Opposition believes that a Gandhi in the fray, especially during the 75th year of independence, will be a political message. Yechury has been in touch with Gandhi, who has said that if there is a consensus, he could consider fighting the polls.

Sources said Gandhi’s choice could get support from all quarters as he is acceptable to Congress and Trinamool Congress as well. Gandhi had a good working relationship with Mamata when he was Governor in West Bengal and Mamata on Wednesday had a telephonic chat with him.

Sources said Pawar had suggested the name of Abdullah during his meetings with CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI’s D Raja as well as with Mamata. His reasoning was that he is one of the senior-most leaders in the country. Pawar as well as Yechury also spoke to Abdullah to know his mind.

Sources said the choice of Abdullah will be significant as it would show the Opposition’s intent of seriousness in taking on the government on the present situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and subsequent bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. However, sources said, the catch is that it could make some of the parties in the Opposition a bit cagey due to their electoral compulsions.