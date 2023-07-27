Opposition angry as people's dream being fulfilled: PM

Opposition parties angry as dreams of common people being fulfilled: PM Modi

'We came to power with the guarantee of good governance and in the last nine years we have delivered it,' Modi said.

PTI
PTI, Rajkot,
  • Jul 27 2023, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 19:34 ist
Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during a public meeting after inaugurating Rajkot International Airport, in Rajkot, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that opposition parties are angry as they can see that dreams of common people of the country are being fulfilled. Speaking after inaugurating the Rajkot international airport and various development projects, Modi also said his government has worked hard to keep inflation under control.

“Those who used to keep the people of the country thirsty (for development), those who had no concern for aspirations and expectations of people are angry as they can see that dreams of people of the country are being fulfilled,” Modi said.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says speech slot dropped from PM Narendra Modi's event, PMO refutes

“Today these corrupt and dynast people have changed the name of their jamaat (community); the faces are old, but the manners are the same and goals are also same,” Modi said, in an apparent reference to opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). “We came to power with the guarantee of good governance and in the last nine years we have delivered it,” Modi said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Opposition
BJP
Congress
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms

Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

 