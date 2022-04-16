Oppn parties jointly target Modi on communal violence

Opposition parties come together to target PM Modi on communal violence

'We are shocked at the silence of the Prime Minister', they said in a joint statement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2022, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 18:24 ist
Congress president Sonia Gandhi (left) and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photos

Leaders of 13 Opposition political parties on Saturday expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of hate speech and communal violence in the country, and urged people to maintain peace and harmony.

In a joint statement, the leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts M K Stalin and Hemant Soren, also raised concern over the manner in which issues relating to food, dress, faith, festivals and language "are being used" by the ruling establishment to polarise society.

Also read: Fadnavis attacks Pawar on communal issues, appeasement politics

"We are shocked at the silence of the Prime Minister, who has failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society. This silence is an eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage," they said in the joint statement.

Reiterating their collective resolve to work together to strengthen the bonds of social harmony that "defined and enriched India for centuries", the Opposition leaders said, "We reiterate our commitment to combat and confront the poisonous ideologies which are attempting to entrench divisiveness in our society."

"We appeal to all sections of the people to maintain peace and foil the sinister objective of those who wish to sharpen communal polarisation. We call upon all our party units across the country to independently and jointly work for maintaining peace and harmony," they said in the joint appeal.

Incidents of communal violence were reported from some parts of the country on the occassion of Ram Navami on April 10.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Opposition
Communal violence
Indian Politics
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the Black Sea is important for Russia

Why the Black Sea is important for Russia

Chinese astronauts return after six-month space mission

Chinese astronauts return after six-month space mission

Royal styles in the modern world

Royal styles in the modern world

Helping rural women become better entrepreneurs

Helping rural women become better entrepreneurs

Hubble telescope zooms in on biggest comet ever spotted

Hubble telescope zooms in on biggest comet ever spotted

Open Sesame | National language

Open Sesame | National language

Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad

Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad

Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat

Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

 