Opposition parties forming 'Protection of Dynasties Alliance', says BJP chief J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda alleged on Sunday that opposition parties are forming an alliance to "protect" their dynastic politics and that the Congress-led UPA stands for "utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar" -- oppression, favouritism and atrocities.

The proposed coalition of the opposition parties is not a "Patriotic Democratic Alliance", but a "Protection of Dynasties Alliance", Nadda said.

Calling the Congress a party of "mother-son-daughter", he said its government in Rajasthan is setting new records of corruption and has no right to stay in power even for a minute more.

VIDEO | "There is a government of 'loot' in Rajasthan that is brazenly encouraging corruption," says BJP chief @JPNadda at the launch of party's 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' campaign ahead of Assembly elections to be held later this year. pic.twitter.com/3lgSFixSRf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2023

Addressing a rally after launching the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign, Nadda targeted the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and said, "The UPA of the Congress stands for 'utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar', whereas the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the mantra of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas'."

He said these days, the opposition parties have started saying a new thing -- PDA or the Patriotic Democratic Alliance.

"I call the PDA the Protection of Dynasties Alliance... It is a way to protect dynastic politics.

"All these people have joined the alliance to protect their families, while Modi works to take the country forward. We should understand the difference," the BJP chief said.

After more than a dozen opposition parties resolved to take on the ruling BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls at a meeting in Patna last month, some reports claimed that their proposed coalition could be called the "Patriotic Democratic Alliance".

Taking names of the Janata Dal (United) and Samajwadi Party (SP), Nadda said these are parties led by dynasts and they cannot give anything to each other.

He termed the Congress a party of "mother-son-daughter" and said except the members of the Gandhi family, all other leaders of the party, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, are on "contract", while former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is on a "sub-contract".

Nadda launched the BJP's poll campaign -- "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" -- to oust Congress from power in the desert state. The Assembly polls are due in Rajasthan by the year-end.

The BJP chief launched the campaign and a theme video that highlights crime against women in the state, the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.

He also released a "Fail Card" of the Congress government.

Nadda targeted the Gehlot government, alleging that it loots and tortures people and has broken all records of atrocities against Dalits, tribals, women, children and the poor.

"It has no right to be in power even for a minute more," he said.

Nadda alleged that encouraging graft and creating new records of corruption characterise the Gehlot government.

He further accused the state government of working towards demolishing the houses of refugees from Pakistan with bulldozers for the sake of its vote-bank politics.

Nadda claimed that the crime rate has gone up in the state under the Congress rule and that women are not safe.

He alleged that the Gehlot government has broken all records of corruption, appeasement politics is at its peak and all sections of the society are distressed under the Congress rule.

He called upon the people of Rajasthan to defeat the Congress in the upcoming polls and form a BJP government for the sake of the state's development.

He also highlighted the achievements of the Modi government at the Centre.

At the programme, Nadda also met the widows of paramilitary jawans Manju Jat and Madhubala, who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack. Their widows had protested against the Congress government in March over their various demands.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Rajendra Rathore slammed the Gehlot government over the recent rape and killing of a woman in Karauli, the killing of Kanhaiya Lal last year and the rape and killing of a Dalit woman in Bikaner's Khajuwala, among other incidents.

Referring to the "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign, he said the state will no longer tolerate such incidents.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, state BJP chief C P Joshi and deputy leader of opposition in the Assembly Satish Poonia also addressed the rally.

Subsequently, Nadda held a joint meeting of the BJP legislature party and office-bearers at a hotel and gave them necessary directions for the Assembly election.

Besides Joshi and Raje, state BJP in-charge Arun Singh and other party leaders and MLAs attended the meeting.