Opposition parties have come together due to their fear of PM Modi: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Taking a dig at the opposition meeting in Patna, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said such parties have now come together due to their "fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters here, he said, "The way a snake and mongoose cannot co-exist, the opportunistic political parties cannot unite. They have come forward due to the fear of Modiji."

"... Those who had opposed the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, or obstructed the building of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, or are anti-poor, anti-farmer and anti-BJP, those against the development of the nation and those who oppose Modi, participated in the Patna meeting," Maurya said.

He also claimed that the opposition parties are trying to save their families in politics.

"The 'shiromani' (leader) of dynastic politics in India is the Congress. The families of Lalu, Akhilesh, Mamata, Stalin, Hemant, Mehbooba, Thackeray and Pawar have become its role models. However, in front of the anti-dynastic and anti-corruption politics of Modi, their (Opposition) move will not succeed," the deputy chief minister said.

Former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma also hit out at the opposition parties for joining forces against the BJP.

Addressing a public meeting in Kaushambi to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government, he said, "Even if all the opposition parties unite, the BJP will win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP."

As many as 17 opposition parties on Friday resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences and will meet in Shimla next month to chalk out a joint strategy.