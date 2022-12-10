Opposition parties in Maharashtra target Karnataka CM Bommai

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his comments yet again on the vexed border dispute.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress also targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for being on silent mode.

“Maharashtra delegation meeting the Union Home Minister will not make any difference. Maharashtra has tried this in the past too. The case is in the Supreme Court. Our legitimate case in the Supreme Court is strong. Our government will not make any compromise on the border issue,” Bommai had tweeted.

“They have got the symbol of dhal-talwar…instead they should have got the ‘lock’ symbol as the ‘key’ is with the BJP,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has scheduled a meeting next week…even if under such conditions a statement of this nature comes, it means that the issue is being raked up in the wake of Assembly polls in Karnataka next year,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant said.

“Is the statement from the Chief Minister of Karnataka not disrespectful towards the Home Minister of our country? The Chief Minister of a state who is from the BJP openly passes a counter statement related to the Home Minister of India who is also from the BJP? Are we missing something here?,” asked NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

AAP Mumbai President Preeti Sharma Menon said: “Bommai used to be backed by Amit Shah. Now he says meeting Amit Shah is useless on the border issue! Who actually is in charge here? And will the ED Sarkar now sell our Maharashtra villages to their BJP neighbours, after selling our projects to Gujarat.”