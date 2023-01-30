Opposition parties may have differences but united against BJP-RSS ideology: Rahul Gandhi

Opposition parties may have differences but they will stand united and fight the ideology of the RSS and the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Sunday, a day before his Bharat Jodo Yatra culminates with a rally where several Opposition parties have been invited.

Addressing a press conference here, his 13th during the 135-day yatra, Gandhi said the Opposition unity comes from dialogue and vision.

Asked if the Opposition unity was in a disarray in the country, he said it is not correct to say that the Opposition is fragmented.

"The opposition unity comes after a conversation and a vision. To say that Opposition is divided is not right. It is true that there are differences in the Opposition, but the Opposition will fight unitedly, will stand together as it is an ideological fight. On one side is the BJP-RSS and on the other side there are non-RSS-BJP forces," Gandhi said.

His remarks come a day before a rally of the Congress at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium here, marking the culmination of the yatra. Over 20 opposition parties have been invited to the rally.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had extended invitations to the presidents of parties including the TMC, JD(U), Shiv Sena, TDP, National Conference, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, CPI, CPI(M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, PDP, NCP, DMK, RLD, IUML, RSP and JD(S).

Some party leaders have expressed their inability to be present at the rally while some would send their representatives.

While parties such as NC, PDP, CPI, CPI(M), Shiv Sena and DMK are likely to have a presence at the rally, there is uncertainty over participation from parties such as the SP, BSP and TMC.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday the Congress' rally in Kashmir on January 30 is "not a coalition building exercise" or to build a platform for the 2024 general elections.