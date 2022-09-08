Opposition parties will unite before 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Mamata Banerjee

Reiterating the slogan ‘khela hobe’ (the game is on), All India Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee stated on Thursday that before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all (parties) in the Opposition will unite.

Banerjee, speaking at a party function in Kolkata, said that once the panchayat elections “get over peacefully” in the state in 2023, “the game will be played in such a way that the BJP leadership will understand (what’s politics).”

According to her, “the game will get initiated from West Bengal.” She named regional leaders from the Opposition camp—Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, Hemant Soren in Jharkhand—to make the point. “Now, we are together. There’s Nitishji, then there’s Akhilesh, there’s Hemant, then it’s me, and then there are our friends. All will unite,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party could lose 100 seats in the five states alone, (including the ones) she referred to by naming the leaders.

How will the BJP form the government, which at present has 275-300 seats, she questioned. “Will you fight? Who all want to fight? Show me by raising hands. Do you have the courage? Khela hobe!” she asked the party supporters, who had gathered for a special session at Netaji Indoor Stadium in the city.

Unveiling of Netaji’s statue in New Delhi

According to the West Bengal chief minister, she received a letter about the unveiling on Tuesday, which was written by an official of the under-secretary rank. The letter, the chief minister said, stated that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the statue at 7 pm and so her presence was expected at the venue at 6 pm. “No under-secretary can write to a chief minister, this way,” she said, adding, was not the culture minister able to write the letter (instead).

“On the way, I put a garland on the statue,” she said.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit

Banerjee also spoke about a political slight regarding the Bangladeshi prime minister’s visit. She said that this was the first time she saw that West Bengal was excluded (from being a part of interaction) while Bangladesh’s prime minister was on an India tour.

Banerjee said that she maintained strong relations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The chief minister also said that she came to know from the media that Prime Minister Hasina was keen on meeting Banerjee.

“Why is there so much anger? Why are big babus frightened so much,” she asked. Banerjee also mentioned instances of her being not permitted to visit abroad.