Opposition pitches NDA versus I.N.D.I.A battle for 2024

The Opposition on Tuesday christened themselves 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (I.N.D.I.A), daring the ruling BJP-led NDA with a "catch us if you can" challenge. It also decided to set up a 11-member coordination panel and a joint secretariat to take the fight into the rival's camp ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders of 26 parties also resolved to meet in Mumbai -- third one in three months -- with Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Uddhav Thackeray and NCP's Sharad Pawar playing the hosts where names for various committees, including coordination committee and joint secretariat, will be finalised.

The conclave comes three weeks after the first one in Patna on June 23, which witnessed participation of 15 parties and a bit of high drama after AAP's Arvind Kejriwal threw a fit over Congress not publicly announcing its stand on Delhi ordinance.

The Bengaluru summit was devoid of high drama with Kejriwal, who skipped the joint press meet in Patna, joining other leaders at the dais and the parties resolving to move ahead.

The decisions were taken at the meeting that lasted for around four hours, where deliberations on the name took the maximum time with leaders deliberating on the pros and cons as well as suggesting new ones. Leaders described the Bengaluru meeting as a giant leap from the Patna meeting.

The aggression and urgency displayed by the Opposition parties were evident in its decision to zero in on a name that could corner its opponent. The intent of the parties is to corner the NDA into attacking "I.N.D.I.A" while it would represent the "fight for the idea of India that is being attacked".

Announcing the name, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties unanimously agreed on I.N.D.I.A. He acknowledged that there are "some differences between us" but they have put that behind. "We are together in the interest of the country...We will fight the Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed," he said even as he refused to be drawn into who would be the face of the alliance.

Sources said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who spoke first after Kharge's initial remarks, suggested I.N.D.I.A as the name and towards the end, Rahul Gandhi explaining the rationale for sticking to the new name for doubting Thomases, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

At a joint press conference, Rahul said that was why "this name" was chosen. "The fight is between NDA and India, between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India, between their (the BJP's) ideology and India. You know what happens when someone stands against India, who wins," Rahul said, adding the parties have decided to prepare an action plan where they would talk about their ideology and programmes.

Pitching the fight as "NDA versus India", Mamata, who described Rahul as "our favourite", said the Opposition has now given a "real challenge", asking whether the NDA can challenge India. "We love our motherland, we are the patriotic people of the country, we are for farmers, Dalits, we are for the country, for the world...I.N.D.I.A will win, our country will win and BJP will lose," she said.

"All our focus, programmes are under the banner of I.N.D.I.A. If anyone wants to challenge...catch us if you can," she said referring to a Hollywood movie. "We have to save India from disaster...," she added.

Kejriwal said Modi got the opportunity to do a lot for the country in nine years, but no development has happened in any sector.

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT)

People are feeling afraid as to what will happen, we want to say to them that there was a movie 'Main Hoon Na', so they should not worry, 'Hum hain na'.

Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M)

-- We want to save India, as we know what India is. The country is under tremendous multi-dimensional assault. The country has to be saved to make a change for the better.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress

-- Article 1 of the Indian Constitution. India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. This is the spirit behind the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance announced by 26 political parties in Bengaluru today.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP

-- Modi has fuelled hatred amongst the people, the economy is in shambles, inflation is at its peak, and there is unemployment in all sectors. It is time for the people of India to get rid of him, so all the like-minded parties are coming together.