Opposition plans two-pronged attack on Modi government

Opposition parties are planning a two-pronged attack on the Modi government over issues such as farm distress, slowing down of the economy and clampdown in Kashmir ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Congress has lined up a series of press conferences by senior leaders across the country beginning Friday over the Centre's handling of the economy and will follow it up with street protests.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of top party leaders on Saturday to draw up the blueprint of the nationwide protests beginning November 5 and culminating with a massive demonstration in the national capital on November 15.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on November 18 and the opposition parties plan to ratchet up issues such as agrarian distress, economic slowdown, the government's plans to ink the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement with ASEAN and six friendly nations including China.

The recent election results in Maharashtra and Haryana, where the Congress-NCP stunned the BJP with its superior performance has proved to be a morale booster dose for the opposition which now believes that it can take on Modi on real issues.

The results of the recent assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, opposition leaders believe, displayed the limitations of Modi's pitch of aggressive nationalism and the issue of Article 370.

Congress has drawn up plans to hold 35 press conferences between November 1 and November 8 to “expose” the Modi government's “mishandling” of the economy.

Congress is also likely to reach out to like-minded opposition parties to join their protests across states and also rope them for a national rally.

Opposition leaders believe that this was the most opportune time to rein in the BJP's march as people appeared to be more receptive to bread and butter issues such as the economy instead of Kashmir and muscular approach in dealing with Pakistan.