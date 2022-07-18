Opposition protests mark stormy start to Monsoon Session

The Opposition's vociferous protest demanding a discussion on price rise marked the start of a stormy Monsoon Session of Parliament Monday with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourning without conducting any business.

Just before the start of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged MPs to make it as productive as possible and called for debate, criticism and analysis for positive contribution to policies and decisions.

"We always consider the House an efficient medium of dialogue, a pilgrimage place. Where there is dialogue with an open mind, there are fierce debates if needed, there is also criticism and by very good analysis of things a very positive contribution can be made to policies and decisions," he told reporters.

"Delhi rains have begun, but the heat outside is not reducing and (I) wonder whether the heat will come down inside Parliament," he said in a lighter vein.

Both Houses witnessed protests by Opposition MPs from Congress and other parties, who trooped to the Well of the House, even as Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said it was "now time to be different and better”, citing that 57 per cent of the sittings of the Upper House in the last five years were partly or fully disrupted.

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress and AAP MPs trooped to the Well of the House while Naidu was making his customary introductory remarks at the start of the Session, demanding that a discussion on price rise be taken up immediately after suspending the business of the House.

“As some people have come determined not to allow the House to function and also enable members to go and vote in the Presidential election, I am adjourning the House for the day,” Naidu said, amid sloganeering by the Opposition.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the morning session till 2 PM to allow the MPs to cast their votes in the Presidential election, even as some Opposition MPs sought to raise issues. He said elections in India are celebrated as a festival and since the election to the President was underway, it should also be celebrated.

When the House reassembled at 2 PM, Left MPs rushed to the Well of the House with placards protesting against price rise while Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Opposition wanted to raise the issue of inflation and the Agnipath scheme.

Earlier in the day, 29 MPs took oath in Rajya Sabha while three — Bollywood actor and Trinamool Congress' Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol, West Bengal) and two BJP members from Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua (Azamgarh) and Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi (Rampur) — took oath in the Lok Sabha.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also introduced the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to grant statutory cover to family courts set up in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland and retrospectively validate all actions taken by them, in the Lok Sabha.