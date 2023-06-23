Opposition raising minority bogey to deflect attention: Smriti Irani

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s critics raised questions about his silence on the issue of discrimination against minorities in India, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that those who want to deflect attention from the PM’s successful US visit would like to raise the minority bogey.

She said that those who are “flummoxed” by the strategic achievements of the prime minister’s visit are seeking to denounce a democracy. “Those who want to deflect attention from the PM’s personal efforts undertaken in strategic cooperation in defence, Artificial Intelligence, in the ecosystem of semiconductors assembly line, in critical mineral engagement, would like to raise the minority bogey,” Irani said.

Also Read | 'Selfish' Opposition alliance like pack of wolves 'preying' on India's future: BJP

“As the General Elections come closer such political gaslighting is expected,” she added.

Irani said that during the visit to America, many diplomatic and strategic decisions were taken, which will provide new opportunities for economic progress. “The prime minister's visit to the United States has resulted in significant outcomes in the areas of defence, renewable energy and critical mineral cooperation, to name a few. The MoU on Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership will promote not only research but commercial opportunities as well,” Irani said.

Among the achievements of Modi's visit, Irani said, was an understanding between Nasa and Isro to develop a strategic framework for human space flight cooperation by the end of 2023.

“A joint Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism will also help facilitate collaboration between industry, academia and government. A 2 million USD grant programme for joint development and commercialisation of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Technologies was launched,” she added.