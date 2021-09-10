Opposition refuses to be part of Inquiry Committee on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's plans to constitute to a multi-party committee to investigate the allegations of violence by MPs during the Monsoon Session hit a roadblock with Congress on Thursday refusing to be part of the panel, saying it is an attempt to "intimidate" and "silence" the Opposition as well as "brushing aside" government's role in the ruckus.

Sources said Congress and other Opposition parties are on the same page on the issue as Naidu reached out to some Opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, last week requesting them to nominate a party MP to the Inquiry Committee to investigate the ruckus on August 11 when the bill providing for more private sector involvement in general insurance companies.

Leader of Opposition Kharge wrote to the Chairman expressing his party's reservation over the move and suggesting that the best course of action would be to discuss the matter during the next all party meeting.

On August 11, Opposition had vehemently protested when the government went ahead with passing the insurance bill, trying to climb the reporters' table. There was a scuffle between some of the MPs and marshals following which Kharge alleged that women MPs were insulted by the security staff, who in turn accused some MPs of assaulting them.

Also Read | Will take action against MPs when necessary: M Venkaiah Naidu

The government had sought action against erring MPs while the Opposition had charged the ruling party of bulldozing legislations leading to protests.

In his letter, Kharge said, "constituting an Inquiry Committee on the incident of August 11 seems designed to intimidate MPs into silence. It will not only suppress the voices of the people's representatives but will deliberately brush aside all those that are uncomfortable for the government."

He said he was "unequivocally against constituting" a committee and his party naming a nominee would not arise.

Kharge pointed out that the government not only Opposition's demands for discussions on issues like Pegasus but rushed several bills amid din when it was "equally responsible" for the smooth functioning of the Parliament.

He said the Opposition was left with no option but to protest against the government's "authoritarian conduct".

Kharge also pointed out Parliament has had a history of similar protests, many initiated by the ruling BJP when it was in Opposition and said that many from the saffron party have in the past argued that expressing dissent in this manner was acceptable in Parliamentary democracy.

After the August 11 ruckus, the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die and an Opposition delegation had met Naidu and submitted a memorandum explaining the sequence of events. Government ministers also met Naidu at least twice demanding action against Opposition MPs.

Check out latest DH videos here