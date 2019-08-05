Opposition’s Vande Mataram with Modi down down in LS

The members of the Congress, the DMK and other Opposition parties on Monday sat on a dharna in the Well of the Lok Sabha and sang patriotic songs while protesting against the move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of the special status granted by the Article 370 of the Constitution.

They sang a few lines of 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha,' written by poet Mohammad Iqbal, and Mahatma Gandhi's favourite 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' prompting several senior leaders in the Opposition benches to join them.

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was seen signing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram...' from his seat, beating his desk and exhorting others in the Opposition benches to join the chorus.

The Opposition members protesting against the government's sudden move to abrogate special status granted to the J&K and creating ruckus storming into the Well of the House since morning were demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come to the House and make a statement on the situations prevailing in Kashmir.

During their day-long protest, they chanted 'Vande Mataram,' and raised slogans like “Modi government down down. Stop dictatorship. Stop the politics of divide and rule. We want democracy...”