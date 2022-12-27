Opposition seeks hate speech charge against BJP's Pragya Thakur over 'knife' remark

The Opposition on Tuesday demanded registration of case of hate speech against terror-accused BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her "keep your knives sharpened" remarks, saying whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi approves it or is it a part of a "careful strategy" of letting the fringe indulge in polarisation.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said it was a "textbook case" of hate speech and that she "can and must be prosecuted".

Senior Congress Rajya Sabha MP and prominent lawyer Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, "can we expect Modi-ji to cry another river after Pragya Thakur's horrendous public speech spreading hate and enmity or is this part of a careful strategy of letting the fringe do its job to polarise".

Speaking at a function in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Sunday, Thakur made provocative remarks against a community and said, "keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharpen it...Don't know what situation will arise when....Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting reply is our right."

With police claiming that they have not registered a case as there was no complaint, Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale said he has filed a complaint with Karnataka Police and the Shivamogga Superintendent of Police regarding the "communal hate speech" by the BJP MP. Tweeting a copy of the complaint, he told the Shivamogga SP, "now the excuse of 'no complaint filed' doesn't exist. You are requested to register an FIR immediately."

Filed a complaint this morning with Karnataka Police & SP, Shivamogga regarding the communal hate speech made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Sun 25th December.@Shivamogga_SP - Now the excuse of "no complaint filed" doesn't exist. You're requested to register an FIR immediately https://t.co/V4AhcalM4U — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 27, 2022

Shiv Sena (Thackeray) Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "from 'Goli Maaro to Chaku maaro' (from shoot to stab). Sirf Nafrat Baato for BJP leaders (It is just spreading hatred for BJP leaders)."

From Goli Maaro to Chaku maaro.

Sirf Nafrat Baato for BJP leaders.https://t.co/RHdfs9Iruv — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 26, 2022

Senior BSP MP Danish Ali described Thakur's statement as "irresponsible and dangerous". He said the statement was a "shame and an open invitation to lawlessness and anarchy" while appealing to Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take cognisance of her remarks and act accordingly.

Congress leader Nagma said, "this woman Pragya Thakur (BJP MP) just doesn't stop spreading hatred with her hate speech when the Prime Minister really decides to speak up on such hate being spread around the country by his own BJP party colleagues. She, even though an MP, should be punished. Why doesn't the police act?"