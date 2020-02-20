Opposition slam BJP-led coalition government for letting Goa down on Mahadayi issue

The Opposition in Goa on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led coalition government for “playing into the hands” of Karnataka, even as the Supreme Court earlier today allowed the latter’s plea for the Centre to notify the final award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal.

While the Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat called it a “Black Day” for Goa, state advocate general Devidas Pangam claimed, that the apex court‘s okay to the Karnataka government’s request was only on technical grounds.

“It is a Black Day because the Goa government remains silent o the Supreme Court’s decision to notify the award of the Mahadei Water Dispute Tribunal diverting water from our lifeline Mother Mahadayi to Karnataka. We will now intensify peoples’ agitation against the insensitive government,” Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said soon after the apex court’s decision.

President of the Goa Forward Party and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai also slammed the Pramod Sawant-led coalition government over the issue.

“It clearly indicates that we have been sold out and Karnataka has actually played a good game. Goa has either had an under the table understanding or clearly played into their hands which is suicidal for the state of Goa,” Sardesai told DH.

All three states Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka have challenged the provisions of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal award delivered in 2018, in the apex court.

Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam explained, that in order to challenge the provisions of the award, the award Itself needed to be notified by the central government first. Allowing Karnataka to formally challenge the Tribunal’s award, was only a technical hurdle which needed to be overcome, he said.

“So for this limited reason, it will be notified. In any case the tribunal's verdict will be subject to the outcome of the petition,” Pangam said.