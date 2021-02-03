Opposition slams Centre for barricading Delhi borders

Opposition slammed the Modi government for putting up barricades, barbed wires and iron nails cast in cement along the borders of the national capital where farmers are protesting against the three farm laws.

“Mr Prime Minister, war on our own farmers,” asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharing a video of the barricades and increased presence of security forces along the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi.

Delhi Police have put up a series of cement and iron barricades, parked DTC buses, put up spikes and makeshift concrete walls besides digging up roads along the protest sites to prevent the movement of farmers towards the national capital.

“I am surprised at this government, they have turned the place into a fortress, barricaded it, have fixed nails & given rods to police as if Pakistanis are sitting there. They are your people, your farmers. The way they are being treated is shameful,” former union minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.

“Three layers of barbed wires, nails and steel lathis are reminder of ancient battles and have no place in a modern and progressive democracy,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said and asked the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the matter. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava defended the move saying the police had strengthened the barricading to ensure that it was not broken again.

“I am surprised that when tractors were used, police was attacked, barricades were broken on January 26th, no questions were raised. What did we do now? We have just strengthened barricading so that it is not broken again,” Shrivastava told reporters here.

Farmers organisations are planning a demonstration on Saturday against the farm sector reforms by blocking roads for three hours.

The police appeared to be in no mood to take any chances considering the violence that had erupted during the tractor rally on Republic Day in the national capital.