Opposition steps up protest demanding revocation of 12 MPs' suspension

Opposition on Wednesday stepped up protest inside and outside Rajya Sabha demanding revocation of 12 MPs' suspension even as floor leaders urged Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to call a meeting to resolve the impasse.

Rajya Sabha witnessed disruption during the day as Opposition MPs trooped to the Well of the House as and when the House functioned before the Chair called it a day in the afternoon.

During the morning session, senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Anand Sharma sought to move a motion to revoke the suspension of the MPs citing rules but was disallowed by the Chair saying that their notice was not accompanied by a motion. The protest over this led to the first of the four adjournments during the day.

Sources said a group of leaders -- Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Deputy Leader Anand Sharma, Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh, Shiv Sena floor leader Sanjay Raut and RJD's Manoj K Jha -- met Naidu seeking his intervention to resolve the impasse over the suspension of MPs.

Also read: Ready to accept demand of revoking suspension of MPs if they apologise: Centre

The leaders suggested that Naidu should convene a meeting of floor leaders of all parties to resolve the stalemate but sources said that Naidu told them that such a meeting would be called at an "appropriate" time. Sources also said that Naidu implied that such a meeting would serve no purpose when either the suspended MPs or their leaders were not willing to express regret in an appropriate manner.

Opposition sources said they are not blaming the Chairman for not calling a meeting, as he was not getting any signal from the government. "There is no point in the Chairman calling a meeting if the government has not given any signal for resolving the matter. Otherwise, it would be a futile exercise," a senior Opposition leader told DH.

At a meeting of top Opposition leaders called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday evening, it was decided that NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Kharge would meet Naidu to find a way out. Sources said though there was no physical meeting on Wednesday, Pawar spoke to Naidu on Tuesday during which Naidu is learnt to have conveyed that he could not do much as the ball is in the government's court.

Also read: Why was motion to terminate suspension of Rajya Sabha members disallowed? asks Chidambaram

On his part, Naidu held a meeting with senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on the revocation of suspension following media reports about Pawar and Kharge's possible meeting with him.

The officials told Naidu that the decision on suspension was taken by the House and its revocation also had to be decided by the House. In respect of several such suspensions in the past, sources said, they told Naidu that no suspension was revoked before the completion of the suspension period without the suspended MPs or leaders of respective parties regretting their conduct that led to their suspension.

Earlier in the day in Rajya Sabha, Sharma cited rules to say that a member can move a motion to revoke the suspension and that he and Chidambaram have given a notice.

In the House, Naidu said he had not received the notice at the time Sharma was speaking. Later, Deputy Chairman Harivansh conveyed the decision of the Chairman that the notice mentioned by Sharma was not in the required format and was not admissible.

Sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said Naidu told the leaders during the meeting that the notice by Sharma and Chidambaram was not accompanied by the text of the Motion to be moved in the House and that was the reason why it was not admissible.

Also read: BJP Rajya Sabha MPs protest Opposition's behaviour over suspension of 12 lawmakers

Even if any notice served was in order, sources quoted Naidu as saying, he would need time to examine the same before deciding on its admission and he cannot be forced either inside or outside the House for a decision.

Sources also said the notice served by the senior Congress MPs only conveyed their intention of moving a Motion under Rule 256(2) for the termination of the suspension of 12 Members of the House without, however, providing the text of the Motion to be moved.

They said Rule 223(1) of the Rules of Procedure of the House requires that every Notice in writing shall be addressed to the Secretary General and shall be left at the Council Notice Office so as to enable further consideration.

However, sources claimed, the notice by the Congress MPs was "scribbled on a piece of paper" and given to the Chairman in the House when Zero Hour was in progress and they demanded immediate action on it.

Check out latest videos from DH: