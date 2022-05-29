Opposition targets PM Modi over demonitisation

Opposition targets PM Modi over demonetisation citing RBI report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes on November 8, 2016

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2022, 19:05 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 21:00 ist
Opposition on Sunday targeted the Modi government over demonetisation. Credit: DH Photo

Opposition on Sunday targeted the Modi government over demonetisation citing an RBI report that spoke about the rise in the circulation of counterfeit notes in the country.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "the only unfortunate success of Demonetisation was the TORPEDOING of India’s economy."  

He also tagged the screenshot of a news article on RBI's annual report that spoke about a 100 per cent rise in counterfeit Rs 500 notes and 50 per cent increase in counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes on November 8, 2016. Modi had claimed that demonetisation would curb the circulation of fake notes among others.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien attacked the government over the RBI findings and reminded him that his party leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the decision.

"Namaskar Mr PM Narendra Modi, DEMONETIZATION? Remember? And how Mamata Banerjee swiftly took you on ? How you promised the nation Demo would WIPE OUT ALL COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY. Here's the latest RBI report pointing out the huge increase in counterfeit notes," he tweeted.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi too targeted the government on the issue and said, "one of the benefits of demonetisation being realised".

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
Demonetisation
RBI
Priyanka Chaturvedi
Shiv Sena
Derek O'Brien
TMC
India News

What's Brewing

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Jordan's plastic trash turned into art with a message

Jordan's plastic trash turned into art with a message

Winding through the old Silk Route

Winding through the old Silk Route

 