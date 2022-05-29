Opposition targets PM Modi over demonetisation citing RBI report

Opposition on Sunday targeted the Modi government over demonetisation citing an RBI report that spoke about the rise in the circulation of counterfeit notes in the country.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "the only unfortunate success of Demonetisation was the TORPEDOING of India’s economy."

He also tagged the screenshot of a news article on RBI's annual report that spoke about a 100 per cent rise in counterfeit Rs 500 notes and 50 per cent increase in counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes on November 8, 2016. Modi had claimed that demonetisation would curb the circulation of fake notes among others.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien attacked the government over the RBI findings and reminded him that his party leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the decision.

"Namaskar Mr PM Narendra Modi, DEMONETIZATION? Remember? And how Mamata Banerjee swiftly took you on ? How you promised the nation Demo would WIPE OUT ALL COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY. Here's the latest RBI report pointing out the huge increase in counterfeit notes," he tweeted.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi too targeted the government on the issue and said, "one of the benefits of demonetisation being realised".