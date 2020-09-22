Will boycott RS till suspension of 8 MPs revoked: Azad

Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha till suspension of 8 members revoked: Ghulam Nabi Azad

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 22 2020, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 11:15 ist
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Credit: PTI Photo

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the House till the suspension of eight members is revoked.

Speaking after the Zero Hour, Azad also demanded that the government brings a bill which should ensure private players don't procure food grains below the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government.

He also asked the government that the MSP should be fixed from time to time as the C2 Swaminathan formula.

As many as eight members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended on Monday after the government brought a motion in this regard which was passed by the House by voice vote.

These eight members were suspended for "unruly behaviour" during the passage of the two key farm bills that were passed on Sunday by Rajya Sabha amid chaos. 

Ghulam Nabi Azad
Rajya Sabha
Parliament
zero hour

