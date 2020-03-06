Opposition to continue to stall Parliament

Opposition leaders on Thursday said they allowed Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to make a statement on coronavirus situation in Rajya Sabha by not insisting on a discussion on Delhi riots first, as they saw a political plan to paint themselves in a bad light.

Opposition sources said they were of the view that the government was attempting to use ‘disruptions’ by Opposition during coronavirus briefing to paint them in a bad light.

However, they said immediately after the issue was discussed, they raised the demand for a discussion on Delhi riots. The Opposition also resolved not to allow any business in Rajya Sabha till the issue is discussed with leaders saying that they were “united in strategy to make the government accountable despite having differences over the approach”.

Several Opposition leaders were unhappy with the way the government was evading a discussion on the issue.

Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’Brien said the trend he was witnessing in Parliament was “very disturbing”. “The Leader of the House (Tawarchand Gehlot) has said in the House the government was ready for a discussion. But even his credibility has eroded,” he said.

“We must think about the mothers, sisters, and brothers who died in Delhi without contracting coronavirus,” he told reporters.

Asked about one of his remarks referring to Delhi riots during his intervention on coronavirus situation being expunged, O’Brien said “my remarks are just expunged. The sad situation is that people themselves are being expunged now. We need an immediate discussion.”