Opposition to put up joint candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asked party leaders to coordinate with like-minded opposition parties to put up a common candidate for the election for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Congress' Parliament Strategy Group chaired by Gandhi.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will reach out to other opposition parties to finalise the joint candidate for the election scheduled for September 14.

The post of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman fell vacant after the incumbent Harivansh completed his tenure in the Upper House in April.

Harivansh has since been re-elected and is expected to be the candidate of the ruling NDA alliance.

The Congress strategy meeting was chaired by Gandhi and attended by Rahul Gandhi, Azad, Anand Sharma, A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress leaders also decided to raise issues such as Chinese transgressions in Ladakh, state of the economy, government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, job loss and other related issues during the monsoon session beginning September 14.

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad was the joint opposition candidate in the previous election held in August 2018. Harivansh had polled 125 votes to defeat Hariprasad, who could manage 105 votes.