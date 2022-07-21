Opposition unity is a bit of Chimera: Omar Abdullah

His remarks came after the TMC announced its abstention from vice presidential polls

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 21 2022, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 21:08 ist
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah. Credit: PTI Photo

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday compared the unity among the opposition parties to Greek mythological character ‘Chimera’ and said ultimately they will do what is in their own interest.

His remarks came after the Trinamool Congress -- which had led from the front to unify the opposition for the election to the country’s president -- announced that it will abstain from voting for the vice presidential poll.

“Opposition unity is a bit of a chimera. Ultimately political parties will do what’s in their own interest & that’s as it should be. J&K saw this when we were left high & dry by “friends” in 2019. It’s time for @JKNC_ to do suits the party rather than waste time chasing ghosts,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress earlier in the day said it will abstain from voting in the vice presidential election, in which the ruling BJP's candidate is Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Governor of West Bengal.

Dhankhar's opposition rival is Congress veteran Margaret Alva.

Omar Abdullah
Opposition
National Conference
TMC
Indian Politics

