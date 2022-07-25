Opposition upset over Kharge’s seating ‘slight’ during President swearing in

In the letter, the leaders said: “Today, at the swearing-in ceremony of the (15th) President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was made to sit in a seat not commensurate with the position he holds.”

“We are writing to express our shock and protest at this deliberate disrespect shown to a very senior leader, violating the warrant of precedence and not in accordance with protocol courtesies due to him,” the leaders said.

The letter was written by leaders including Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Elamaram Kareem, Binoy Viswam and Vandana Chavan, among others.

Leaders from Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI and RJD, were all upset over this slight to Kharge, Opposition sources said.

Seeking to rebut the Opposition charge, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there was no violation of protocol during the ceremony. He said the ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and as per the order of precedence, the Leader of Opposition should be seated in third row.

“To respect the position of Mallikarjun Kharge, he was provided with a seat in the first row. When he still complained that it was on the corner, the staff offered to move him to the centre, but he refused,” Joshi said.

He also alleged that Kharge skipped the farewell function for former President Ram Nath Kovind in Parliament. “He had been allotted a seat close to the Prime Minister. But he did not show up. In a way, it was an insult to the outgoing President, the Chairman and the Speaker,” Joshi alleged.