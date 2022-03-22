Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha over fuel price hike

Opposition parties protested in Lok Sabha on Tuesday against the increase in prices of fuel and cooking gas and staged a walkout demanding a rollback.
Raising the issue after Question Hour, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the opposition parties had been claiming that the prices of diesel and petrol would increase after the election process.
Members of the Congress, TMC, NCP, DMK and Left parties raised slogans from their seats against the fuel price hike and demanded a rollback.
The opposition parties had tried to raise the issue as soon as Lok Sabha met for Question Hour, but were disallowed by Speaker Om Birla.
Birla had told the opposition parties to raise the issue after Question Hour.
Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.
Check out latest DH videos here
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion
To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis
Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week
Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move
DH Toon | Time to 'give away' Gandhi and Nehru?
Ukrainian refugees speak of half-empty cities, hunger
Zomato to soon start instant 10-minute food delivery
Rare copy of first Marvel comic sells for $2.4 million