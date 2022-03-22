Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha over fuel price hike

Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha over fuel price hike

Members of the Congress, TMC, NCP, DMK and Left parties raised slogans from their seats against the fuel price hike and demanded a rollback

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 22 2022, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 13:36 ist
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the opposition parties had been claiming that the prices of diesel and petrol would increase after the election process. Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition parties protested in Lok Sabha on Tuesday against the increase in prices of fuel and cooking gas and staged a walkout demanding a rollback.

Raising the issue after Question Hour, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the opposition parties had been claiming that the prices of diesel and petrol would increase after the election process.

Members of the Congress, TMC, NCP, DMK and Left parties raised slogans from their seats against the fuel price hike and demanded a rollback.

The opposition parties had tried to raise the issue as soon as Lok Sabha met for Question Hour, but were disallowed by Speaker Om Birla.

Birla had told the opposition parties to raise the issue after Question Hour.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.

Parliament
Lok Sabha
petrol prices
diesel prices
fuel price hike
Indian Politics

