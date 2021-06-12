Opposition's planning doesn't matter, PM Modi will win again in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Fadnavis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to power again after the 2024 elections and the new government will be formed under his leadership notwithstanding the political strategies the Opposition may plan, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday, a day after poll strategist Prashant Kishor met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters here, the Leader of Opposition said PM Modi's victory in the next polls is certain given that he "rules the heart of the people".

“There are no restrictions on who meets whom. The Opposition or the ruling party (read Shiv Sena) can devise various strategies at their levels. I only want to say one thing whatever the strategy one plans, Modiji is here today and will be in 2024 also. The new government will be formed again under the leadership of Modiji in 2024 though people can plan various strategies (against the BJP and the PM),” the former Maharashtra chief minister said when asked about the recent meeting between Prashant Kishore and the NCP chief.

Read more: PM Modi behaved like a coward during Covid crisis: Priyanka Gandhi

When queried on reports about a letter purportedly written by Naxals asking the Maratha community to beware of leaders using them, Fadnavis said, “I feel the government should take serious cognizance of such letter because the Naxal ideology tries to create dissatisfaction against the government or the system in the minds of the people. First of all, it should be found out if the letter is genuine or otherwise, and if it is found to be genuine, then it should be taken seriously".

According to sources in the NCP, Pawar and Kishor talked for about three hours during which the prevailing political situation was discussed. It was Kishor's first meeting with Pawar after the victory of the DMK and the TMC in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively.

He had helped craft the election strategy for these parties in the assembly elections. After the assembly poll results, the election strategist had said that he was "quitting this space". The NCP is in power in Maharashtra in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Congress.